Local waitress surprised with generous tips

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local waitress got a generous tip from a customer that relieved some stress off her back.

Jacqueline Rhodes is a waitress at the Applebee’s in White Hall.

A normal day of work for her turned into a blessing when a couple came in and ordered dinner, leaving her a generous tip.

“When I went to go cash them out, he handed me a $100 bill,” Rhodes said. “I was like ‘I’ll be right back with your cash,’ and he just told me to keep it.”

His check was a little over $50, leaving her roughly a $50 tip.

But the generosity didn’t end there. The man approached her again.

“‘Is that table across from ours yours?’, and he handed me another $100 bill,” Rhodes said. “He goes ‘Here just tell him I said thank you for his service. He’s a vet and keep the change.’”

She was in shock again and went over to tell the couple at the table their meal was paid for.

“If someone was paying for my food, I’d want to buy dessert and stuff, so I went over to the table, and I was like ‘Well, this kind man just told you thank you for your service. Do you guys want any dessert or anything,’ and they were like ‘No, no, no. You deserve the tip. Keep it,’ so I got another $50 tip.”

It all amounted to about $100 in tips, but Rhodes tells us it was worth so much more to her since the unexpected kindness came at a time when she was in need.

“I had my car payment coming up, so I was like, well you know, I was like on the verge of tears,” Rhodes said.

