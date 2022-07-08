Mannington holds World War II Veterans Toothman Brothers Memorial Bridge dedication

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mannington honored over half of a family of nine brothers that served our country in World War II. They renamed its bridge the World War II Veterans Toothman Brothers Memorial Bridge, brought the family in from all across the country.

All five brothers that served returned home. However, not without physical or emotional trauma.

Their names were Hubert Earl, Rupert Clyde, Harold Herman, Osbourne Dale, and Lawrence Reid.

Nephew of the five, Denny Toothman had been working to honor his uncles for years.

He followed in the footsteps of his other uncle and only surviving brother Edwin Toothman.

“I’ve seen these bridges named after veterans and said, hey, I got family. People, let’s name a bridge after them,” Denny said.

He worked with members of the county and state to get the memorial put together.

Several speakers shared stories about not just the five brothers but the whole Toothman family and their connection to the Mannington community.

Edwin said the best part of this dedication was being with family.

“We are spread out. So, we seldom get to see each other. So, I’m seeing relatives that I haven’t seen in 30 years,” he explained.

Larry Toothman’s granddaughter, Anna Deloria, traveled from North Carolina to be there for the event.

While she never met her grandfather, as he died before she was born. The stories about his dedication to the country and his hometown meant a lot to her.

“I loved hearing stories about him. He was an inventor. So, he had all these patens and stuff,” Anna explained.

Denny said he was grateful to have finally accomplished something he’s dreamed of for a long time.

“You know I had a real successful career, but this is probably my greatest achievement,” he told 5 News proudly.

Following the bridge dedication, the family went back to Denny’s house for a family dinner.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.