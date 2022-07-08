New missile production facility coming to West Virginia

ROCKET CENTER, W.Va (WDTV) - A new missile production facility is coming to West Virginia.

Northrop Grumman Corporation announced the construction of a facility in Rocket Center, West Virginia that will have the capacity to support production of up to 600 strike missiles per year.

The facility is slated to be 113,000 square feet and expected to be completed in 2024.

“Our new missile integration facility is a factory of the future, designed to affordably produce high quantities of missiles to meet increasing customer demand,” said Mary Petryszyn, corporate vice president and president of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems. “Northrop Grumman’s investments in manufacturing capacity, digital processes and emerging technologies translates into the rapid deployment of capability into the field.”

Per a news release, the facility is expected to add engineering and manufacturing jobs to the state.

