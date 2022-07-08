Advertisement

New missile production facility coming to West Virginia

Northrop Grumman's 100th GQM163A Coyote launch
Northrop Grumman's 100th GQM163A Coyote launch(Northrop Grumman)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKET CENTER, W.Va (WDTV) - A new missile production facility is coming to West Virginia.

Northrop Grumman Corporation announced the construction of a facility in Rocket Center, West Virginia that will have the capacity to support production of up to 600 strike missiles per year.

The facility is slated to be 113,000 square feet and expected to be completed in 2024.

“Our new missile integration facility is a factory of the future, designed to affordably produce high quantities of missiles to meet increasing customer demand,” said Mary Petryszyn, corporate vice president and president of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems. “Northrop Grumman’s investments in manufacturing capacity, digital processes and emerging technologies translates into the rapid deployment of capability into the field.”

Per a news release, the facility is expected to add engineering and manufacturing jobs to the state.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Armed man shot by officers in Raleigh County identified
WVSP officer charged with DUI while on duty
Tanner L. Moore
Man charged with murdering woman in Pocahontas County
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the woman
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify woman
Officials said one person was flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Nicholas County.
One person life-flighted after UTV crash

Latest News

Monkeypox Gfx
DHHR: First probable case of monkeypox in West Virginia identified
$882K awarded to Tennerton Elementary for additions, renovations
generic hospital bed
Northern West Virginia hospital settles with feds for $1.5M
Kayla Smith’s Friday Morning Forecast | July 8, 2022
Kayla Smith's Friday Morning Forecast | July 8, 2022