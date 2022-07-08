Robert Van “Buck” Hamrick, 62 of Valley Head, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Davis Medical Center in Elkins. He was born January 30, 1960 in Orrville, Ohio to the late Elzie and Linda McCullough Hamrick. Buck enjoyed working with his hands, gardening, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Skidmore Hamrick; step-children Jerome (Salina) Greene and Stephanie (Scott) Holcomb; brother Steve (Carrie) Hamrick; sister Lavonna (Dave) Maxheimer; four grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Private Services for the family will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Robert’s family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.