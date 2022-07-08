Former Senior Status Judge Halbritter passes away at 92

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Senior Status Judge Robert C. Halbritter passed away at his home in Morgantown on July 7, according to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

Judge Halbritter served as a circuit judge in the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit (Preston County) from December 15, 1971, to January 31, 1997, and then served as a senior status judge for many years.

He was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1966 to 1971 and a member of the Kingwood City Council from 1962 to 1964.

“I am so sorry to learn of the passing of Judge Halbritter,” said Chief Justice John Hutchison. “When I was appointed in 1995, he immediately took me and a number of other new judges under his wing. He was a fantastic mentor to all of us and I considered him a true friend.”

“Judge Halbritter was a pillar of Preston County and exemplar of judicial integrity,” said Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Judge Steven L. Shaffer.

“He was an outstanding jurist and a major civic leader in Preston County,” said Justice William R. Wooton. “I had a lot of respect for him. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family.”

Judge Halbritter was born May 28, 1930, in Grafton. He attended Potomac State College and West Virginia University and received a law degree from West Virginia University College of Law in 1954. He later took graduate courses at the National Judicial College.

He was a practicing attorney from June 8, 1954, to December 15, 1971, with the exception of the two years he spent in the U.S. Army, from November 16, 1954, to November 15, 1956.

He is survived by his wife, Waneila Fisher Halbritter, three adult sons, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Kingwood or the West Virginia University Foundation.

Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

