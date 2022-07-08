Advertisement

Woody Williams to lie in honor at U.S. Capitol next week

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - State leaders announced on Friday Woody Williams will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol next week.

He will lie in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, July 14th from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Williams, the last WWII Medal of Honor recipient, passed away last month at 98.

