Advertisement

Carlos Santana postpones some concerts after health scare

FILE - Carlos Santana performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in Napa, Calif., on...
FILE - Carlos Santana performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in Napa, Calif., on May 26, 2019. Santana, 74, collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan and was rushed to a hospital, later blaming the episode on forgetting to eat or drink water. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Santana has postponed his next six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert on Tuesday, temporarily stepping away from the stage “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.”

July concerts in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, have been pushed back, Michael Vrionis, Santana’s manager said in a statement.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Vrionis said. “Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

Live Nation will be announcing the rescheduled show dates. All shows as planned beginning July 23 in Paso Robles, California, through the end of 2022 are still confirmed and will be performed as scheduled.

On Tuesday, the legendary guitarist was taken to a hospital after suffering heat exhaustion and dehydration while performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit.

A heat wave is scorching the U.S. (CNN/KCRA/KWCH/TWITTER/FACEBOOK)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Applebee's waitress
Local waitress surprised with generous tips
Monkeypox Gfx
DHHR: First probable case of monkeypox in West Virginia identified
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Armed man shot by officers in Raleigh County identified
Northrop Grumman's 100th GQM163A Coyote launch
New missile production facility coming to West Virginia

Latest News

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Abe’s death raises security questions as Japan mourns former leader
Pastor Bradley Reeves urges calm amid tensions in Akron. A shooting Friday night killed two...
Pastor calls for calm after shooting kills child
According to police, shots were fired at a celebratory gathering around 9:15 p.m. Friday.
2 dead, including 4-year-old girl, in Ohio shooting, police say
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee...
Haaland tour casts light on Native American boarding school abuses