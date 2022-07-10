Advertisement

1 flown to Ruby Memorial after crash

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been flown to a hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Brusht Fork Rd. in Barbour County.

Officials say it was a one-vehicle accident.

The driver was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial. No other injuries were reported.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.

