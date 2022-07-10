Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Morgantown apartments

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bon Vista apartments on Stewartstown Rd.
Fire at Bon Vista apartments in Morgantown
Fire at Bon Vista apartments in Morgantown(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Morgantown.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bon Vista apartments on Stewartstown Rd.

A 5 News reporter on the scene reported seeing at least one small explosion, possibly from a grill on an apartment deck.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

