Crews respond to fire at Morgantown apartments

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Morgantown.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bon Vista apartments on Stewartstown Rd.

A 5 News reporter on the scene reported seeing at least one small explosion, possibly from a grill on an apartment deck.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

