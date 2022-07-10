Advertisement

Family offering reward for information in Mingo County missing woman case

Mingo Missing
Mingo Missing
By Kim Rafferty and Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT/WSAZ) -Mingo County deputies say West Virginia State Police are investigating a missing person’s case.

Kevin Horn and his family are desperately searching for their sister Brittany Duff who went missing on June 12th.

Brittany was from the Kermit area and her brother says that is the last place he saw her.

He says they were best friends and talked almost everyday day.

Duff is 32 years old.

We are told she has four kids.

Kevin says because it has been so long since anyone has heard from her, he believes something is really wrong

The family is offering a reward for information that leads to her being found.

We have reached out to state police for more information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Bon Vista apartments in Morgantown
Crews respond to fire at Morgantown apartments
(L-R) Joshua Fortney, Kaiden Pinkerton, and Austin Lanham
‘Kill him’: 3 arrested for recorded beating of local homeless man
One person flown to hospital after crash in Barbour County
1 flown to Ruby Memorial after crash
Applebee's waitress
Local waitress surprised with generous tips
One person was transported to the hospital Saturday evening following a rollover crash in...
RCSO: Rollover crash sends one person to the hospital

Latest News

West Virginia man charged with felony in US Capitol riot
‘Kill him’: 3 arrested for recorded beating of local homeless man
1 flown to Ruby Memorial after crash
RCSO: Rollover crash sends one person to the hospital
Mt. Zion celebrates 120th anniversary