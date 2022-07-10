Advertisement

‘Kill him’: 3 arrested for recorded beating of local homeless man

Three people have been arrested for allegedly beating a homeless man and recording it in Randolph County, authorities said.
Suspects identified by RCSO
Suspects identified by RCSO(RCSO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people have been arrested for allegedly beating a homeless man and recording it in Randolph County, authorities said.

The video showed the man from Mill Creek being “maliciously beaten and kicked” by two males while a third recorded and posted the video to social media, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The three suspects were identified by RCSO as Joshua Fortney, Kaiden Pinkerton, and Austin Lanham.

The victim, who 5 News is choosing not to identify, can be seen on the video running from the suspects while yelling “I didn’t do anything to you,” authorities said.

At least one suspect can be heard yelling “Kick him, kick him,” as well as, “Kill him” during the assault.

All three suspects were arrested on charges of malicious assault and lodged in jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Bon Vista apartments in Morgantown
Crews respond to fire at Morgantown apartments
Applebee's waitress
Local waitress surprised with generous tips
One person was transported to the hospital Saturday evening following a rollover crash in...
RCSO: Rollover crash sends one person to the hospital
Monkeypox Gfx
DHHR: First probable case of monkeypox in West Virginia identified
Emergency crews respond to Cheat Lake
UPDATE: Authorities ID man who drowned at Cheat Lake

Latest News

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church celebrated its 120th anniversary Sunday.
Mt. Zion celebrates 120th anniversary
One person flown to hospital after crash in Barbour County
1 flown to Ruby Memorial after crash
Fire at Bon Vista Apartments
Fire at Bon Vista apartments in Morgantown
Fire at Bon Vista apartments in Morgantown
Crews respond to fire at Morgantown apartments