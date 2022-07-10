‘Kill him’: 3 arrested for recorded beating of local homeless man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people have been arrested for allegedly beating a homeless man and recording it in Randolph County, authorities said.

The video showed the man from Mill Creek being “maliciously beaten and kicked” by two males while a third recorded and posted the video to social media, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The three suspects were identified by RCSO as Joshua Fortney, Kaiden Pinkerton, and Austin Lanham.

The victim, who 5 News is choosing not to identify, can be seen on the video running from the suspects while yelling “I didn’t do anything to you,” authorities said.

At least one suspect can be heard yelling “Kick him, kick him,” as well as, “Kill him” during the assault.

All three suspects were arrested on charges of malicious assault and lodged in jail.

