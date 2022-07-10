Mt. Zion celebrates 120th anniversary

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church celebrated its 120th anniversary Sunday.

Mt. Zion missionary Baptist Church in Fairmont was established in 1902. The church was organized in the home of W.D. Fortney by Rev. O.C. Jones that year.

Through those 120 years of Mt. Zion. The church has called many Rev. to serve the church.

In July of 2017, Rev. Dr. Mark Staples was called to serve Mt. Zion and has served the church since then.

“One thing that will not change and will never change is the word of God. The word of God. Not a period. Not a question mark. He is never going to change he said, “I change if not,” said Staples.

There are three things Rev. Dr. Mark Staples says that have helped the church through those years.

“We are Christ first, church second, community. Because that’s what we are here for. They said “go be there for him,” said Staples.

The church received a plaque by Mayor Tom Mainella to honor 120 years.

“I want to congratulate you on your longevity 120 years is a long time. I’m sure there will be another 120 years maybe another 240 years.”

Through all 120 years, the church has never missed a Sunday service even through the pandemic.

