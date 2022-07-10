Advertisement

RCSO: Rollover crash sends one person to the hospital

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAILEY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital Saturday evening following a rollover crash in Randolph County.

Officers were dispatched to a vehicle upside down in Dailey around 6:30 p.m., according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw an older Ford pickup truck upside down with one person entrapped in the vehicle.

When crews removed him from the vehicle, he was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are not known.

Authorities said the wet road was a contributing factor in the accident.

Randolph County EMS responded to the accident in addition to Tygart Valley, Beverly and Huttonsville/Mill Creek Fire Departments.

