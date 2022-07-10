RCSO: Rollover crash sends one person to the hospital

DAILEY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital Saturday evening following a rollover crash in Randolph County.

Officers were dispatched to a vehicle upside down in Dailey around 6:30 p.m., according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw an older Ford pickup truck upside down with one person entrapped in the vehicle.

One person was transported to the hospital Saturday evening following a rollover crash in Randolph County. (Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Department)

When crews removed him from the vehicle, he was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are not known.

Authorities said the wet road was a contributing factor in the accident.

Randolph County EMS responded to the accident in addition to Tygart Valley, Beverly and Huttonsville/Mill Creek Fire Departments.

