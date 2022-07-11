Accused mass shooter to be arraigned on 20-count indictment returned by grand jury

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A 20-count indictment was returned Monday morning against a man accused of killing three officers, killing a police K-9, and injuring four others during an ambush in Allen, Kentucky.

Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, is listed in the indictment on three counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault, first degree, seven counts of wanton endangerment, first degree, assault on a service animal, first degree, and assault in the fourth degree, fourth offense domestic violence.

FOR PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> CLICK HERE

The deadly incident happened Thursday, June 30 along Main Street near the intersection of Railroad Street in Allen, Kentucky.

Days leading up to the shootout, Storz is accused of holding a woman hostage inside his home.

Law enforcement was attempting to serve an Emergency Protection Order and arrest Storz for fourth degree physical assault when the first fatal shots rang out.

Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins all died in the barrage of gunfire that has been described by officials as a ‘war zone.’

The commonwealth attorney in Floyd County says Storz is eligible for the death penalty, and officials are going through a thorough process to evaluate if they will seek the death penalty.

There will be an initial hearing tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. in Circuit Court to schedule an arraignment.

Storz will attend the arraignment proceedings virtually from the Pike County Detention Center.

Storz is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting deaths of Deputy Petry, Capt. Frasure, and Officer Chaffins.

All three heroes were laid to rest in Prestonsburg, Kentucky last week.

Deputy killed in the line-of-duty honored during memorial service

Final farewell to police captain killed in the line-of-duty

Prestonsburg police officer killed during mass shooting laid to rest

The indictment alleges Storz attempted to commit murder when he shot at the following officers: Prestonsburg Police Officer Keith Duncan, Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson, Floyd County Deputy Chris Hall, Floyd County Deputy Dusty Newsome, member of Kentucky State Police Billy Ball, and Constable Gray Wolfe.

Storz faces assault in the first degree for the injuries Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson and Joe Reynolds sustained after being shot June 30.

Storz faces wanton endangerment by shooting at the following officers: Prestonsburg Police Officer Keagan Williams, Prestonsburg Police Officer Dennis Hutchinson, Kentucky State Police Officer Bailey Combs, Kentucky State Police Officer Michael McKinney, Floyd County Deputy Adam Dixon, Constable Gary Nelson, and Joe Reynolds.

The indictment states Storz ‘committed the offense of assault on a service animal when he intentionally killed Floyd County K-9 Officer Drago by shooting him.’

The charge related to domestic violence stems from events leading up to the mass shooting June 30.

For more information, click the link below:

Sheriff details events leading up to Floyd Co. mass shooting

Storz is in the Pike County Detention Center on a $10 million cash bond.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.