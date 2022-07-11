Advertisement

Carrollton Covered Bridge repairs to permanently close road for ‘several months’

Carrollton Covered Bridge
Carrollton Covered Bridge(WVDOH)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Barbour County will be closed beginning tomorrow as crews begin repairing the Carrollton Covered Bridge.

The Carrollton Covered Bridge, the third oldest of 17 surviving covered bridges in West Virginia, was badly damaged by a fire in 2017.

The blaze destroyed much of the outer covering of the bridge but left the basic structure mostly intact.

“We’re finally at the point where we can begin restoration of this historic structure,” said Brian Cooper, P.E., District 7 Engineer.

Because of the bridge repairs, County Route 36 will be permanently closed for the next several months at milepost 4.75, according to the West Virginia DOH.

The planned detour route is County Route 11 to U.S.119 to County Route 36 to County Route 11/6.

County Route 36 up to the bridge will be open for local traffic only, officials said.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for commutes or to choose an alternate route.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could extend the completion date. Officials did not give an estimated date on when repairs would be completed.

