Clarksburg to undergo $85-million plumbing overhaul

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is working on one of its largest projects ever and it has an 85 million dollar price tag.

5′s John Blashke has the details.

Almost half of all of Clarksburg’s water service lines are being replaced.

More than 4,000 of them are lead based, but it’s more than just that. If more than two thirds of a street has lead service lines the entire water main line will be replaced too.

Clarksburg Water Board General Manager Jason Myers says it’ll be killing two birds with one stone.

“We’re gonna have to be digging up 4,100 locations throughout the city and they’re all over the place,” said Myers. “What a disaster that is going to be -- so if you’re going to have a street dug up, replacing all of these service lines, it only makes sense to have the main line replaced as well.”

Myers says it’ll cost $27-million to replace the lead lines and $55-million to replace 39 miles of main line.

He says it’s one of the biggest projects in the entire state and now is the best time to do it.

“The time to act is now because of interest rates going up on the national level -- it hasn’t hit public financing yet so we need to take advantage of the situation now and get these interest rates locked in,” said Myers.

The massive project won’t be done overnight.

Myers says he’s hopeful the initial construction phases will start at the beginning of next summer. From there it can go on anywhere from 3 to 5 years. For now Myers says they’re seeking grants to offset some of the cost.

“We’re going after every avenue we can with grant funding to try and bring the amount of the $85-million -- we’re going to try and secure as many grants as we can so its less loans that we have to pay back and is obviously better for our rate payers,” said Myers.

Myers says there will be a rate increase with the average water customer seeing an increase of $10 to their bill. But he says the water board may be raising the rate incrementally to help alleviate the cost to customers.

The project still being in the early planning phases makes it difficult to know how construction will affect your neighborhood.

