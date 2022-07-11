Donald “Don” Ray Postlethwait, 73, of Jane Lew passed away in the comfort of his home on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Don was born on May 26, 1949, a son of the late Ervin Postlethwait, Jr. and Audra Leona Murray Postlethwait. In addition to his parents, one brother, Gerald Postlethwait, preceded him in death. Cherishing their memories of Don is his daughter, Denise Oldham and husband, Jeff, of Cleburne, TX; grandson, Tom Oldham of Cleburne, TX; and two brothers: Gary Postlethwait and wife, Sharon, of Keith’s Fork, and Raymond Postlethwait and wife, Maryanne, of Jane Lew. After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1967, Don served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a construction worker and also a long-haul truck driver for over 20 years. In his spare time, Don enjoyed riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles and raising his feline companions. Many will miss sitting on the porch listening to his stories. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew with full military honors accorded by the United States Marine Corp. and Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Donald “Don” Ray Postlethwait and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

