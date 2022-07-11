Advertisement

Edna Marie Channell Huffman, 79, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, surrounded by her loving family.   Edna was born Friday, September 18, 1942, in Dartmoor, a daughter of the late Edward Sylvester Channel and Stacey Edna Friel Channel.  On September 19, 1960, she was married to Eugene Leon Huffman who survives.  They had celebrated sixty-one years of marriage. Also left to cherish Edna’s memory are four sons, Mike Huffman and wife, Anna, Tim Huffman and wife, Debbie, Donnie Huffman and wife, Debbie, and Jeremy Huffman and wife, Jessica, a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Huffman, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, step grandchildren,  nieces, and nephews, and her loving dog, Princess. Preceding her in death besides her parents was a son, Ronald Huffman and several siblings as she was the last surviving member of her immediate family.   She attended the schools of Barbour county and was a homemaker.  She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.  She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.  She was a Pentecostal by faith.   Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 12pm until 1pm, the funeral hour.  Reverend A.H. Belt will officiate and following the services, Edna’s request for cremation will be honored. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Edna Marie Channell Huffman. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

