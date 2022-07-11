Community reacts to Morgantown apartment complex fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire at Bon Vista Apartments in Morgantown has residents there in shock.

Bon Vista Apartments in Morgantown went up in flames Sunday afternoon. Several fire departments were on the scene and it took them hours to put out the fire.

Dave Paraj lives at Bon Vista. He was there as the chaos began.

“So around 11:15 around that time the fire alarm went off. We came out of the first apartment and started blazing. You could already see the flames coming out. pretty quickly the fire spread through the roof. Debris as well was falling down. That’s how it started,” said Dave.

Officials say 4 units were destroyed leaving several people with no home or belongings.

One of those people is a WVU student. WVU does provide emergency services just in case things like this happen.

“What we are doing is reaching out to that student as we do in any situation like this offering assistance in any way possible. The details vary as to what that particular student needs. It’s an ongoing process as we evaluate this,” said Johnson.

While no people were hurt in the fire, officials say a dog did die.

The state fire marshal’s office is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

