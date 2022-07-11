Advertisement

First-degree murder trial set to begin for Bridgeport man

David Hunter Lewis
David Hunter Lewis(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A first-degree murder trial is set to get underway Tuesday in Marion County.

Jury selection and opening arguments are scheduled in Marion County Circuit Court for David Hunter Lewis, 22, of Bridgeport.

Lewis allegedly fatally shot a 20-year-old near Fairmont State University in 2020.

Witnesses of the shooting told officers they saw Lewis and the victim get into a verbal argument before the shooting.

The trial against Lewis begins at 9 a.m. with Judge David Janes presiding.

