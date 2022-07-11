Former Mountaineer pitcher Alek Manoah named to AL All-Star roster

TORONTO (WDTV) - Toronto Blue Jays pitcher - and former Mountaineer - Alek Manoah is on the 2022 MLB All-Star American League roster.

Manoah is one of 13 pitchers within the AL who will travel to Los Angeles for the MLB All-Star Game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. on FOX.

Manoah was called up to the majors in May of 2021 and finished his rookie season with a 9-2 record, 3.22 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 111 and two-thirds innings. In 2022, Manoah has a 9-4 record and 2.34 ERA, ranking second in the stat within the American League.

Manoah is the second Mountaineer to play in the All-Star Game. Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means was selected for the roster in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.