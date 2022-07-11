Advertisement

Home of the Steelers renamed Acrisure Stadium

Naming rights agreement with Heinz not renewed after 20 years
NFL logos adorn Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
NFL logos adorn Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (WDTV) - Heinz Field is no longer after a new naming rights agreement between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Acrisure, LLC.

With the Heinz agreement set to expire after 20 years, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Panthers will begin their 2022 campaigns within the newly-minted Acrisure Stadium. Acrisure is a Michigan-based financial tech company.

The new agreement is set for 15 years.

WVU will play one of the first contests under the Acrisure name on Sept. 1 against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

