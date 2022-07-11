Janice Sharlene Bailey, 74, of Weston, passed away on July 9, 2022, following an extended illness.

Janice was born in Weston on December 23, 1947, a daughter of the late Robert Gerald and Edna Dobbins Collins of Glenville.

She graduated from Lewis County High School with the class of 1966, completed her undergraduate degree at Glenville State College (now University) and her Master’s degree at West Virginia University. She married the love of her life, Samuel “Sam” Bailey on October 31, 1966, they were together for almost 56 years.

Janice is survived by her husband, Sam Bailey of Weston; son, Brian Bailey and wife, Tina, of Jane Lew; daughter, Lisa Bailey of Gastonia, NC; three grand-fur-babies: Bella, Pippy, and Lizzo; one brother, Steve Collins and wife, Janie, of Winston-Salem, NC; one sister, Sharon Stalnaker and husband, Doug, of Weston; one niece, Emily Andrews and husband, Jay, and great niece, Lucy all of Winston-Salem, NC; and many special friends.

After thirty-one years of employment at the Lewis County Board of Education, Janice retired from her teaching position in 2003. She enjoyed watching basketball, traveling, going to athletic events, socializing with friends, and going out to eat with the “Friday night crew”. She was a past member of Weston Rotary Club, Order of Eastern Star, AARP, Red Hat Society, National Education Association, Lewis County Education Association, and Retired School Teachers.

Janice’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service to honor Janice’s memory will be held at a later date.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Janice Sharlene Bailey. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

