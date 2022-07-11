Advertisement

Janice Sharlene Bailey

Janice Sharlene Bailey
Janice Sharlene Bailey(Janice Sharlene Bailey)
By Master Control
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Janice Sharlene Bailey, 74, of Weston, passed away on July 9, 2022, following an extended illness.

Janice was born in Weston on December 23, 1947, a daughter of the late Robert Gerald and Edna Dobbins Collins of Glenville.

She graduated from Lewis County High School with the class of 1966, completed her undergraduate degree at Glenville State College (now University) and her Master’s degree at West Virginia University. She married the love of her life, Samuel “Sam” Bailey on October 31, 1966, they were together for almost 56 years.

Janice is survived by her husband, Sam Bailey of Weston; son, Brian Bailey and wife, Tina, of Jane Lew; daughter, Lisa Bailey of Gastonia, NC; three grand-fur-babies: Bella, Pippy, and Lizzo; one brother, Steve Collins and wife, Janie, of Winston-Salem, NC; one sister, Sharon Stalnaker and husband, Doug, of Weston; one niece, Emily Andrews and husband, Jay, and great niece, Lucy all of Winston-Salem, NC; and many special friends.

After thirty-one years of employment at the Lewis County Board of Education, Janice retired from her teaching position in 2003. She enjoyed watching basketball, traveling, going to athletic events, socializing with friends, and going out to eat with the “Friday night crew”. She was a past member of Weston Rotary Club, Order of Eastern Star, AARP, Red Hat Society, National Education Association, Lewis County Education Association, and Retired School Teachers.

Janice’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service to honor Janice’s memory will be held at a later date.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Janice Sharlene Bailey. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Bon Vista apartments in Morgantown
Crews respond to fire at Morgantown apartments
(L-R) Joshua Fortney, Kaiden Pinkerton, and Austin Lanham
‘Kill him’: 3 arrested for recorded beating of local homeless man
Brushy Fork Rd. crash
1 flown to Ruby Memorial after crash
Applebee's waitress
Local waitress surprised with generous tips
One person was transported to the hospital Saturday evening following a rollover crash in...
RCSO: Rollover crash sends one person to the hospital

Latest News

Edna Marie Channell Huffman
Edna Marie Channell Huffman
Donald “Don” Ray Postlethwait
Donald “Don” Ray Postlethwait
Robert Van “Buck” Hamrick
Robert Van “Buck” Hamrick
Jeanie Malick
Jeanie Malick