Kayla Smith’s Monday Morning Forecast | July 11, 2022

Thunderstorms tomorrow, then sunshine for the rest of the week!
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Good morning everyone! Today was a foggy morning for some of us, and temperatures fell a bit below average, making for a bit of a brisk morning, especially in the higher elevations. But heading into the afternoon, temperatures will climb above average, to the mid to upper 80s. Sunshine will persist throughout the day today as high pressure continues to be the dominant feature in our region. However, a cold front from the west is heading towards us, and will push showers and thunderstorms into our area as early as 8am Tuesday morning. The threat for showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day tomorrow, but most instances of this activity will be very scattered. So we may see a good amount of the sun tomorrow in between thunderstorm breaks. Some of these thunderstorm cells could produce damaging winds and heavy rain, which has prompted the National Weather Service to put our entire area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit lower than today, but with increased atmospheric moisture, humidity levels could have us feeling a little hotter. After tomorrow, temperatures will be about average in the mid-80s, and mostly sunny conditions will return all the way through Saturday, barring the chance for a few light sprinkles in the mountains on Thursday (this chance is very low, but not impossible). High temperatures will increase for the weekend, and our next chance of storms will come on Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 89

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 86

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 86

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 84

