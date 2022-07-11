Advertisement

Lanes on section of Rt. 50 to be closed in preparation of bridge demolition

Lane Closure
Lane Closure(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Portions of Route 50 in Harrison County will have periodic lane closures to prepare for demolition of the North View Overpass Bridge.

The closures, which have already begun, will last through Thursday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Officials said lane closures will be on both Rt. 50 eastbound and westbound.

The lane width will be 11 feet.

Alternate routes are as follows: West Pike Street exit, West Virginia 20, and Joyce Street exit.

