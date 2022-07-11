Advertisement

Man charged in 1982 killing of girl who was walking to kindergarten class

This undated booking photo provided by Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Robert John Lanoue,...
This undated booking photo provided by Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nev., who was charged in the 1982 killing of 5-year-old Anne Pham. He was due in court Monday, July 11, 2022, for a hearing about his extradition to Monterey County in California.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(AP) - A 70-year-old Nevada man has been charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in California after detectives solved the case using DNA evidence.

Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged last week in the killing of Anne Pham and was due in court Monday in Washoe County for a hearing about his extradition to Monterey County in California.

Pham disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School in Seaside, California, on Jan. 21, 1982. Her body was found two days later in the former Fort Ord.

It was not immediately known if Lanoue has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

