Shinnston drive-in closes again due to projector issues

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second time this year, Sunset Ellis Drive-In is forced to close because of projector issues.

According to a Facebook post, the drive in’s projector broke down Sunday night. The post further apologizes for the inconvenience and hopes to get it fixed soon.

This comes after the drive-in was vandalized over the winter that delayed its opening by three weeks.

The drive-in opened and had a successful opening weekend, but the projector had problems on the second weekend, forcing another closure.

The Sunset Ellis Restaurant, also owned by the Ellis family, closed on June 26th after more than 60 years in business.

