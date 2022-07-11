Advertisement

WVSP schedule sobriety check in Randolph County

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check in Randolph County on Thursday.

It will be on Harrison Ave., WV Route 92, near Crystal Springs from 6 p.m. until midnight.

Officials say the checkpoint will be conducted to deter intoxicated driving in the area.

The intention of sobriety checks are to make the roadways safer, according to State Police.

