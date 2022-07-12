Crews respond to rollover crash on I-79 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Bridgeport.

The crash happened around 2:08 p.m. on I-79 southbound near mile marker 124, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said there were no injuries in the accident.

Bridgeport and Flemington Fire Departments responded to the accident with Flemington EMS and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

