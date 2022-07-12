Advertisement

Family searches for dog that ran away during Fireworks

Family dog ran away while fireworks went off during camping trip.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On July 3, while camping for the holiday at Kick Back N Camp in Belington, the Frantz family’s Golden Retriever, Winston got scared of the fireworks and ran away.

Winston slipped out of his harness and leash while owner Mariah Frantz was trying to grab him.

Since that night, Winston had only been spotted once. He was coming from the main road about a mile down from the camp. Winston went into someone’s yard. However, being in survival mode, he got scared and ran off.

Frantz reached out for tips to help find Winston. She was told to share that if anyone sees Winston, do not yell his name as that will only scare him.

“You’re supposed to speak softly to him. Get down to eye level. You know, feed him treats, and so, he gets out of survival mode,” she explained.

If someone spots or catches Winston. They were asked to contact Frantz at (304) 476-3938.

From there, she can make arrangements to either search or bring him home as she lived in Fairmont.

