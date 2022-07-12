Fire erupts on West Pike Street in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire broke out on West Pike Street in Clarksburg Monday night.

Both the Clarksburg and Bridgeport fire departments were dispatched to the residential building shortly before 9:15 P.M. The Clarksburg Police Department secured the scene and Harrison County EMS squads arrived shortly after.

It’s unclear right now if there was anyone inside at the time, but lots of residents had evacuated by the time a 5 News reporter was on the scene.

There’s been no official reports on if anyone was hurt, or how much damage the fire caused.

This is a developing story. You can stick with 5 News online, on air, and on our 5 News app for the latest details.

