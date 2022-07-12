General Manager gives The Bridge’s annual report for city council

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - General Manager at The Bridge Sports Complex Droo Callahan gave the first full-year annual report for the Bridgeport City Council.

Callahan went over some of the statistics from the past year. This included the fact that 939 people had taken swimming classes at the Citynet Center since the facility opened.

He talked about the programs offered for all ages from exercise classes to sports teams.

Callahan said that club sports had gone exceptionally well. They currently have Volleyball and Swimming club leagues.

“Creating a sporting club creates a culture unbeknownst to anything else. So, it has been a fantastic start. You know, we get good reviews and bad reviews like anything else,” he told the council.

Callahan hoped to bring more club sports to The Bridge.

