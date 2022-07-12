Advertisement

Inmate sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to 2012 murder

(WRDW)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said an inmate previously held at USP Hazleton was sentenced on Tuesday after officials said he pleaded guilty to a murder.

Ruben Laurel, 43, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in a 2012 death of another inmate, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Laurel pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the death of Anthony Dallas, officials said.

Laurel, along with another inmate, repeatedly stabbed and cut Dallas, killing him on August 29, 2012 at USP Hazleton in Preston County, Ihlenfeld said.

Officials said Dallas suffered nearly 50 stab wounds and was wounded in the heart, lungs and liver. Another inmate suffered injuries during the attack but survived.

Laurel is now at USP Terre Haute in Indiana.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen L. Vogrin prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The FBI investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

