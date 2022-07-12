Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 12, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front is pushing in from out west, bringing some instability, and therefore a chance of thunderstorms, today. Today starts with clear skies in the morning, but by mid-afternoon, clouds are building up and leading to a mix of Sun and clouds. Then by 3 PM, a line of thunderstorms forms in the middle of West Virginia and moves eastward. They leave our area by 8 PM. Some of them could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and even hail, especially towards the eastern half of the state. So the Storm Prediction Center has most of NCWV under a Slight Risk, meaning scattered severe thunderstorms are likely. So we are watching carefully. Besides that, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overall, expect a seasonably warm, stormy afternoon. Overnight, any leftover rain is gone, leaving behind a mix of clouds. Because of the moisture, fog will form across much of our region, which will likely affect your commute. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the mid-60s. Overall, expect a warm, foggy night. Any leftover fog burns away by 9 AM tomorrow morning, and by the afternoon, skies will be partly sunny. Winds will be light and come from the west, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Overall, tomorrow will bring sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Towards the end of the week, a high-pressure system will keep skies clear and temperatures in the mid-80s. The nice, sunny weather continues into Saturday as well. So the workweek ends on a nice note. Just make sure to stay hydrated and cool as you head outdoors. Then on Sunday into next week, scattered showers and thunderstorms will push into our area and bring more rain into our region. So expect some more rain in our area at times. Temperatures will also be in the low-to-mid-80s at times. In short, today will be hot and stormy, tomorrow will be partly sunny, and the rest of the week will be quiet and seasonable.

Today: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout today. A few isolated showers will push into our area during the morning, but most of the rain won’t come until the mid-afternoon hours. The rain should be gone before 8 PM at the latest. Some of them could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and even hail, so we are watching carefully. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overall, today will bring seasonable temperatures and a chance of storms. High: 84.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, and fog will form across our region. This fog will mean lower-than-normal visibility, which could affect your commute. Besides that, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will dip into the mid-60s. Overall, tonight will be warm and foggy. Low: 66.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so there will be sunshine at times. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s, which is around the average high for this time of year. Overall, expect a seasonable, partly sunny day. High: 86.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with just a few clouds. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, a couple of degrees below-average for this time of year. Overall, Thursday will be seasonable and sunny. High: 83.

