Justice provides updates on possible special sessions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice provided an update on the two possible special sessions he wants to call, saying one is likely to happen sooner rather than later.

First, he says that conversations with lawmakers in the House and the Senate are ongoing to cut the income tax by 10%.

Today, Justice said he believes that lowering the income tax is the greatest thing to drive people coming to West Virginia, thereby helping our economy.

The proposed plan is similar to a bill that was passed in the House in the last session but was never taken up by the Senate, causing some to believe that Senate Republicans are less onboard with Justice’s plan than he lets on.

A special session to cut the income tax is planned for later this month.

The second possible special session is to update or make necessary changes to the abortion law West Virginia has had on the books since the 1900s.

A lot more is up in the air with that session with Justice saying he needs to give the legislature time to get it right.

“In this situation, the right stuff is to give the legislature time,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s a sensitive topic. It’s something that’s been in the makings for 50 years. And this is absolutely so, so difficult because there’s so many different sides to so many different aspects. If we don’t watch out, it will become a spectacle.”

Justice did not say when he thinks the legislature will be ready.

