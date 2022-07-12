Advertisement

Keeping pets safe in the heat

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As the heat picks up this summer, it’s important to make sure your pets are safe.

If you have pets outside during the heat, make sure they have shade and fresh water. When walking pets, it’s best to do it in the morning or evening when it is cooler.

Frankie Dennison of the Harrison County Humane Society says to never take your pet with you in a car if they aren’t going inside.

“Our number one rule is to not take your pet in the car in summer if your pet isn’t going inside. We never want to see a dog left in a car unattended. It only takes a matter of 5 to 10 minutes for it to go 30 to 40 degrees higher than what the outside temperature is,” said Dennison.

Dennison says to keep an eye out for your pets when they are outside in the heat.

