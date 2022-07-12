Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 12th, 2022

It was a stormy day! So what comes next?
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a stormy afternoon and some of those storms produced some very gusty winds, large hail, and significant downpours. There are still a few showers left out here, but for the most part, we’ll be looking at just clouds starting to clear out. Rain totals from these storms were impressive with some areas seeing just over 2″. All this rain will mean fog in the morning starting anytime after 3 am. That will clear out and we’ll be left with a gorgeous day, with just the possibility of a passing rain shower later in the day.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with AM fog: Low: 64

Wednesday: AM Fog, then mostly sunny: High 86

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High 84

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 86

