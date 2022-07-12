Advertisement

Longtime WVU assistant coach Erik Martin departing for SC State

Spent 15 years with Mountaineer program
Erik Martin
Erik Martin(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After 15 years with the WVU men’s basketball program and 16 years with head coach Bob Huggins, assistant coach Erik Martin is heading to South Carolina State for his first head coaching position.

Martin joined Huggins for his one year at Kansas State in 2006 before moving to Morgantown for Huggs’ next opportunity. His own playing days started with stops at TCU and Santa Ana Community College before finishing out his college career with the University of Cincinnati.

Martin takes over a SC State Bulldogs program coming off of a 15-16 season, 7-7 in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference. Former head coach Tony Madlock was with the program for one season before departing for Alabama State.

“Thank you West Virginia/Morgantown. It has been my honor to serve you over the past 15 years. As I leave I take nothing but good memories,” Martin said in a post to Twitter. “Once a Mountaineer always a Mountaineer. God bless.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Joshua Fortney, Kaiden Pinkerton, and Austin Lanham
‘Kill him’: 3 arrested for recorded beating of local homeless man
Country Music Star Reba has announced a brand new tour.
Reba coming to West Virginia
West Virginia man dies after shooting, car crash in Myrtle Beach
Fire at Bon Vista apartments in Morgantown
Crews respond to fire at Morgantown apartments
Applebee's waitress
Local waitress surprised with generous tips

Latest News

Mickey Foley
Mickey Foley steps into new role with Grafton Bearcats
Alek Manoah
Former Mountaineer pitcher Alek Manoah named to AL All-Star roster
NFL logos adorn Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Home of the Steelers renamed Acrisure Stadium
CB's Kendal Saul has an undeniable love for volleyball
Clay-Battelle’s Kendal Saul has an undeniable love for the game