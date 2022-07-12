Longtime WVU assistant coach Erik Martin departing for SC State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After 15 years with the WVU men’s basketball program and 16 years with head coach Bob Huggins, assistant coach Erik Martin is heading to South Carolina State for his first head coaching position.

Martin joined Huggins for his one year at Kansas State in 2006 before moving to Morgantown for Huggs’ next opportunity. His own playing days started with stops at TCU and Santa Ana Community College before finishing out his college career with the University of Cincinnati.

Martin takes over a SC State Bulldogs program coming off of a 15-16 season, 7-7 in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference. Former head coach Tony Madlock was with the program for one season before departing for Alabama State.

“Thank you West Virginia/Morgantown. It has been my honor to serve you over the past 15 years. As I leave I take nothing but good memories,” Martin said in a post to Twitter. “Once a Mountaineer always a Mountaineer. God bless.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.