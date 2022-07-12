Lynn Sherwood Moore, 59, a resident of Valley Head, passed from this life Saturday, July 9, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Lynn was born Wednesday, June 26, 1963, in Elkins, a son of Leonard Sherman Moore of Valley Head and the late Chery Sue Hoover Moore. On September 26, 1981, in Valley Head, he was married to the former Barbara Louise Arbogast, who survives. They had celebrated forty years of marriage. Also left to cherish Lynn’s memory are two daughters, Jenny Moore and Trudy Moore, both of Valley Head, one brother, Tim Moore and wife, Gladys, of Valley Head, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, two brothers in law, that he and Barb helped raise and considered sons, Gary and Randy Arbogast, his special “biker buddies” who were more like brothers, Mike Sparks and Ronnie Friel, a special little girl that was like a granddaughter, Kaleigha, and his long haired chihuahua, Chloe. Lynn attended the schools of Randolph County, and had worked as a groomer mechanic for Snow Shoe Resort. As a young man, he enjoyed riding four wheelers and driving the #72 race car at Elkins Speedway. Later, he settled into riding his Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. He had just finished remodeling his grandparent’s home in which he and Barb moved into in February. This was to be their retirement home. He loved his family and spending time with them, and he adored his two daughters. He will be missed. Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 11AM until 1PM, the funeral hour. Rev. Tyler Arbogast will officiate and interment will follow in Mingo Cemetery.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.