Advertisement

Mickey Foley steps into new role with Grafton Bearcats

First season as head coach after Rich Bord’s resignation
Mickey Foley
Mickey Foley(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton High School football has legacy behind its name. Former Head Coach Rich Bord stepped down last season after 40 years as coach for the Bearcats. His long-time assistant Mickey Foley will take over this fall, turning a new page for the program. While experience as an assistant is one thing, coach Foley also brings lessons in loyalty to the table.

“The loyalty to the school and the loyalty to the program is a big factor. That’s important,” Foley said. “The program needs someone that cares about it.”

Loyalty is no stranger to Coach Foley either. He played for Grafton as a student before joining the program as an assistant coach in the early 2000s. He’s been all over the field as a coach while also being present in the classroom as a teacher as well.

“It’s a face that they know. They’re comfortable with me,” Foley said. “I have a good rapport with the kids, so that’s really helped with the transition as far as the new coach. They knew what they were going to get.”

Coach Foley inherits a Grafton team that made significant progress in 2021. The Bearcats had a 7-2 record and found their first playoffs appearance in a decade. While some new coaches would be wary of expectations, Coach Foley sees it as room for improvement.

“We wished we could have gone further in the playoffs, but the fact that we returned to the playoffs after a ten year drought was a big step in the right direction,” Foley said.

A new coach means a new system, and Coach Foley made certain to take advantage of the three week period this summer to pave the way for one.

“We focused on fundamentals of the game. We kind of backed up a little bit,” Foley said. “We’re not really concerned about install. Getting geared toward fundamentals, how we’re going to run plays and how we’re going to play defense. When we come into August, everything will come together.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Joshua Fortney, Kaiden Pinkerton, and Austin Lanham
‘Kill him’: 3 arrested for recorded beating of local homeless man
Country Music Star Reba has announced a brand new tour.
Reba coming to West Virginia
West Virginia man dies after shooting, car crash in Myrtle Beach
Fire at Bon Vista apartments in Morgantown
Crews respond to fire at Morgantown apartments
Applebee's waitress
Local waitress surprised with generous tips

Latest News

Erik Martin
Longtime WVU assistant coach Erik Martin departing for SC State
Alek Manoah
Former Mountaineer pitcher Alek Manoah named to AL All-Star roster
NFL logos adorn Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Home of the Steelers renamed Acrisure Stadium
CB's Kendal Saul has an undeniable love for volleyball
Clay-Battelle’s Kendal Saul has an undeniable love for the game