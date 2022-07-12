Mickey Foley steps into new role with Grafton Bearcats

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton High School football has legacy behind its name. Former Head Coach Rich Bord stepped down last season after 40 years as coach for the Bearcats. His long-time assistant Mickey Foley will take over this fall, turning a new page for the program. While experience as an assistant is one thing, coach Foley also brings lessons in loyalty to the table.

“The loyalty to the school and the loyalty to the program is a big factor. That’s important,” Foley said. “The program needs someone that cares about it.”

Loyalty is no stranger to Coach Foley either. He played for Grafton as a student before joining the program as an assistant coach in the early 2000s. He’s been all over the field as a coach while also being present in the classroom as a teacher as well.

“It’s a face that they know. They’re comfortable with me,” Foley said. “I have a good rapport with the kids, so that’s really helped with the transition as far as the new coach. They knew what they were going to get.”

Coach Foley inherits a Grafton team that made significant progress in 2021. The Bearcats had a 7-2 record and found their first playoffs appearance in a decade. While some new coaches would be wary of expectations, Coach Foley sees it as room for improvement.

“We wished we could have gone further in the playoffs, but the fact that we returned to the playoffs after a ten year drought was a big step in the right direction,” Foley said.

A new coach means a new system, and Coach Foley made certain to take advantage of the three week period this summer to pave the way for one.

“We focused on fundamentals of the game. We kind of backed up a little bit,” Foley said. “We’re not really concerned about install. Getting geared toward fundamentals, how we’re going to run plays and how we’re going to play defense. When we come into August, everything will come together.”

