Omicron BA.5 variant beginning to make impact in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Omicron BA.5 variant of Covid-19 is beginning to spread in West Virginia.

5′s John Blashke has the latest from health officials.

Health experts are now saying the Omicron BA.5 variant of coronavirus is the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. accounting for two thirds of new infections in the country.

West Virginia has been seeing a steady rise in covid cases over the past few weeks along with the rest of the country. Covid hospitalizations have been increasing too and a nursing shortage could add to that problem.

The states covid Czar Clay Marsh advised West Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted to help alleviate these difficulties.

“This is particularly important for West Virginians over 50 years old because we know this variant is very highly contagious and has a couple of properties that make it more difficult than other variants we’ve faced,” said Marsh.

There are currently over 2,800 active covid cases in West Virginia -- that’s twice as many compared to just a couple months ago.

Marsh says the state is facing the early impacts of the new subvariant. He warns this elusive strain has the potential to reinfect people that have already been infected with other subvariants.

“It binds to our bodies cells much more avidly it binds like the delta variant did -- and it also has a very substantial ability to evade our immune systems,” said Marsh.

Marsh drove home the importance of vaccinations, that up to date shots are the best way to reduce risk of a serious covid infection citing the likelihood of dying from covid is 42 times higher in those who are unvaccinated.

He says a national study from Walgreens this week found 42% of covid tests came back positive which he attributed to BA.5.

