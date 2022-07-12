Advertisement

Preston County man dies following motorcycle accident

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWELSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle.

Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police.

The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer, officials said.

Investigators said the motorcycle struck the side of the pickup truck.

The motorcycle driver, Steven Shay, 56, of Aurora, was life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown where he died Tuesday morning from his injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Joshua Fortney, Kaiden Pinkerton, and Austin Lanham
‘Kill him’: 3 arrested for recorded beating of local homeless man
Country Music Star Reba has announced a brand new tour.
Reba coming to West Virginia
Fire at Bon Vista apartments in Morgantown
Crews respond to fire at Morgantown apartments
David Hunter Lewis
First-degree murder trial set to begin for Bridgeport man
Applebee's waitress
Local waitress surprised with generous tips

Latest News

Fire erupts on West Pike Street in Clarksburg
General Manager gives The Bridge’s annual report for city council
Family searches for dog that ran away during Fireworks
Woman continues search for her seizure alert dog
Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income