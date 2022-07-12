Preston County man dies following motorcycle accident

ROWELSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle.

Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police.

The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer, officials said.

Investigators said the motorcycle struck the side of the pickup truck.

The motorcycle driver, Steven Shay, 56, of Aurora, was life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown where he died Tuesday morning from his injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.