Advertisement

Summer P-EBT benefits approved for students

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
P-EBT (WVDHHR)(WVDHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials announced West Virginia’s P-EBT benefits for student and non-student populations have been approved.

The program will provide a one-time summer feeding benefit valued at $391 per eligible child.

Officials said the benefit will be deposited onto the child’s WV-PEBT card. The state will not utilize the Mountain State EBT card during this round of distribution.

On February 18, 2022, the USDA approved issuance of a third round of P-EBT for students who would have received free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program if their schools were not closed or operating at reduced attendance hours due to COVID-19.

Eligible students are those enrolled during the 2021-2022 school year in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program as of May 31 and qualifies for free or reduced-price meals.

Eligible children not yet enrolled in school are those that are under the age of six and reside in a household that receives SNAP, officials said.  

Any child under six who becomes eligible for SNAP or any student who becomes eligible for free or reduced-price meals will be deemed eligible for Summer P-EBT.

Officials said these children will be issued the full benefit in an exception process at the end of the covered summer period.

Students at participating schools who did not previously qualify and have experienced a change in status that could deem them eligible are asked to contact their county or school child nutrition contact to complete a free/reduced-price meal application before July 31.

“I am once again grateful for an additional round of this extremely important funding,” Gov. Justice said. “Our children are our greatest treasure in West Virginia and making sure our kids have enough to eat is absolutely the most important thing we can do. I commend our state agencies that have worked with these federal resources, so our children have access to the meals they need.”

Households can expect to receive the one-time benefit in August 2022. An exact date will be announced at a later time.

West Virginia estimates Summer P-EBT will be issued to approximately 255,000 children.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Joshua Fortney, Kaiden Pinkerton, and Austin Lanham
‘Kill him’: 3 arrested for recorded beating of local homeless man
Country Music Star Reba has announced a brand new tour.
Reba coming to West Virginia
Fire at Bon Vista apartments in Morgantown
Crews respond to fire at Morgantown apartments
David Hunter Lewis
First-degree murder trial set to begin for Bridgeport man
Applebee's waitress
Local waitress surprised with generous tips

Latest News

Fire erupts on West Pike Street in Clarksburg
General Manager gives The Bridge’s annual report for city council
Family searches for dog that ran away during Fireworks
Woman continues search for her seizure alert dog