WATCH: Video shows apparent lightning strike at Harrison Power Plant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A video submitted to 5 News by Natalie Price Hagan shows what appears to be a lightning strike at the Harrison Power Plant in Haywood.

The plant, which is owned and operated by FirstEnergy, was not impacted by the lightning strike, according to a plant manager who was on site during the storm.

The plant manager further said the stacks at the plant have lightning protection.

