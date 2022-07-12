Advertisement

WATCH: Video shows apparent lightning strike at Harrison Power Plant

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A video submitted to 5 News by Natalie Price Hagan shows what appears to be a lightning strike at the Harrison Power Plant in Haywood.

The plant, which is owned and operated by FirstEnergy, was not impacted by the lightning strike, according to a plant manager who was on site during the storm.

The plant manager further said the stacks at the plant have lightning protection.

Click on the video above to watch the apparent lightning strike.

