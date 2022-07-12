Advertisement

West Virginia man dies after shooting, car crash in Myrtle Beach

(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By WDTV News Staff and Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/WDTV) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim found with gunshot wounds after a car crash last week.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said Joshua Wilson, 40, from Parkersburg, West Virginia, died from his injuries Sunday morning, according to WMBF.

Myrtle Beach police arrested and charged a suspect in the early morning shooting last week on Hwy 501 and Broadway.

MBPD said Quentin Ahmad Jean, 35, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Detectives with MBPD upgraded the attempted murder charge against Jean to murder after Wilson passed.

According to the report, police responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Highway 501 and Broadway Street after hearing several gunshots.

While headed to the scene, officers came across a car crash near 8th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

They checked the driver and found that person had multiple gunshot wounds. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated. No word on that person’s condition.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle involved by using the city cameras.

Jean was taken into custody immediately following the shooting incident, MBPD said. Online records show he was later booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday afternoon.

