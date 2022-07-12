Woman continues search for her seizure alert dog

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridget Spangler from Colorado continued to look for her Seizure Alert Service Dog that ran away after a car accident just over the West Virginia border near Cheat Lake in May.

Spangler stayed in the area to search for awhile but had to return home due to the cost to stay.

Since then, she has had several seizures and been unable to do things without a family member with her.

However, Spangler returned to the area in early July as people had spotted Heidi.

She enlisted the assistance of animal recovery experts. Heidi was last seen near Gans Woodbridge Road and Brown Lane in Smithfield, PA.

“She’s not going to let herself be caught. We have to catch her with a trap. We just, need sightings called. We just, need sightings. No one is going to be able to catch this dog. We’re talking seven weeks now. She’s been out on her own,” Spangler said.

She added she was not leaving until she could bring Heidi home.

However, the cost continues to grow the longer she has to stay.

A GoFundMe was started to assist her in this time of need.

If you do spot Heidi, Spangler asked to contact her.

(719) 640-2651, bspangler2018@gmail.com

