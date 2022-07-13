Advertisement

2 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle

Emergency crews responded to the accident on Anmoore Road just after 2:50 Wednesday afternoon,...
Emergency crews responded to the accident on Anmoore Road just after 2:50 Wednesday afternoon, officials said.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were flown to the hospital following a crash in Anmoore that involved a motorcycle.

Emergency crews responded to the accident on Anmoore Road just after 2:50 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said the accident involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Two people were life-flighted to the hospital, authorities said. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Multiple agencies responded, including Anmoore Fire and Police Departments, Bridgeport Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department, State Police and Stonewood Fire and Police Departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

