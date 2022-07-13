Black Bears claim first place with win over Trenton
Sole possession of top spot within MLB Draft League
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The MLB Draft looms this upcoming weekend, but the West Virginia Black Bears are focused on their hot streak within the MLB Draft League.
The Bears defeated Trenton Monday night 6-3 and hoped to carry that momentum into Tuesday. West Virginia got off to a 2-1 deficit, but surged back in the fourth inning.
A handful of errors and a few hits resulted in a six-run inning for the Black Bears, catapulting them to a 7-2 lead.
West Virginia defeated the Thunder 8-3 in seven innings and took sole possession of first place within the league.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.