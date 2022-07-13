Advertisement

Black Bears claim first place with win over Trenton

Sole possession of top spot within MLB Draft League
West Virginia Black Bears
West Virginia Black Bears(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The MLB Draft looms this upcoming weekend, but the West Virginia Black Bears are focused on their hot streak within the MLB Draft League.

The Bears defeated Trenton Monday night 6-3 and hoped to carry that momentum into Tuesday. West Virginia got off to a 2-1 deficit, but surged back in the fourth inning.

A handful of errors and a few hits resulted in a six-run inning for the Black Bears, catapulting them to a 7-2 lead.

West Virginia defeated the Thunder 8-3 in seven innings and took sole possession of first place within the league.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Joshua Fortney, Kaiden Pinkerton, and Austin Lanham
‘Kill him’: 3 arrested for recorded beating of local homeless man
West Virginia man dies after shooting, car crash in Myrtle Beach
Country Music Star Reba has announced a brand new tour.
Reba coming to West Virginia
Applebee's waitress
Local waitress surprised with generous tips
Fire at Bon Vista apartments in Morgantown
Crews respond to fire at Morgantown apartments

Latest News

Erik Martin
Longtime WVU assistant coach Erik Martin departing for SC State
Mickey Foley
Mickey Foley steps into new role with Grafton Bearcats
Alek Manoah
Former Mountaineer pitcher Alek Manoah named to AL All-Star roster
NFL logos adorn Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Home of the Steelers renamed Acrisure Stadium