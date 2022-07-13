Black Bears claim first place with win over Trenton

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The MLB Draft looms this upcoming weekend, but the West Virginia Black Bears are focused on their hot streak within the MLB Draft League.

The Bears defeated Trenton Monday night 6-3 and hoped to carry that momentum into Tuesday. West Virginia got off to a 2-1 deficit, but surged back in the fourth inning.

A handful of errors and a few hits resulted in a six-run inning for the Black Bears, catapulting them to a 7-2 lead.

West Virginia defeated the Thunder 8-3 in seven innings and took sole possession of first place within the league.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.