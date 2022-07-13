Bridgeport couple escape Tennessee floods

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than a dozen people were rescued after flash flooding hit a Tennessee campground Tuesday night.

Hundreds were evacuated, including a Bridgeport couple.

Jamie Rudash and her family were staying at the Greenbrier Campground near Gatlinburg when the floods hit.

Rescue crews evacuated more than 400 people from water that was as high as picnic tables.

Rudash says boats were brought in to get people and that people were hanging from trees to avoid getting swept away.

They were taken to a local elementary school that was turned into a make-shift evacuation shelter.

“There is really no time to get anything,” Rudash said. “They told us if we didn’t get out at that very second that we weren’t going to get out because there is only one way to get out of that campground across the bridge.”

Fortunately, Rudash and her family are safe, and officials haven’t reported any injuries.

