Court documents reveal gruesome details of 4-year-old’s murder

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Court documents obtained by 5 News reveal the gruesome details of a four-year-old’s murder in Summers County.

Law enforcement responded to Barger Springs Road in Forest Hill on Tuesday just before 8:30 a.m. where the young girl was found dead, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers who arrived on scene saw the four-year-old girl laying in a small bed with a “large laceration across her throat and a large amount of blood in the bed.”

The home was also in deplorable conditions, according to officers.

Court documents say Rusty Weikle, 30, “committed the murder” in the early morning hours on Tuesday and laid in bed with Rebakah Weikle, 30, while the girl was dead in another room in the home.

Investigators said Rusty conspired with Rebakah to murder the girl by stabbing her in the chest four times and cutting her throat.

Troopers conducted interviews where Rebakah said Rusty left their bedroom for a long period of time. When he came back to the bedroom, he allegedly told Rebakah he “took care of the problem” and that he killed their daughter.

The report also says Rebakah helped Rusty “clean the blood up from the victim” and did not provide aid to the girl or attempt to call emergency services.

Rebakah and Rusty Weikle have both been charged with murder, child neglect resulting in death, child abuse resulting in death and conspiracy. Both are being held at Southern Regional Jail.

